I know the left feels that only Democrats and minorities can be offended but that isn’t really true. When presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg decided to quote scripture in the Democratic presidential debate to question the Christian beliefs of Republican senators, I found that as offensive as anything President Trump has said. (Not that I personally find anything Trump says offensive).
If Buttigieg wants to use scripture, he might try Leviticus 18:22 or Leviticus 20:13 (Old Testament) or Corinthians 6:9-11 (New Testament) just to list a few.
Those passages have quite a bit to say about his chosen life style.
I understand the Democrats have totally different views for social or fiscal issues and I have no problem with them debating those issues. But I would prefer the party that stands and cheers not only the murder of unborn babies but the murder of newborn babies that are a result of an incompetent abortion provider doesn’t quote the bible in these debates. I find using a single line of scripture that seems to fit their agenda, especially using it to question someone else’s Christian beliefs hypocritical, bigoted, and as I said earlier, very offensive.
Fred Grunder
Wilton