Letter: USPS is essential

I received an email today (Monday, April 27) from Sen. Joni Ernst expressing her reflections on the sacrifices of "essential" workers during our pandemic, and how they deserve tax relief. She wrote about a few different types of workers, with a listing of those jobs she feels are important. And, yes, those jobs she listed are important and essential.

But she didn't say a word about the workers at the U.S. Postal Service. Both carriers and clerks face the public six days a week.

Think about a letter carrier. On their routes they visit almost every address in our country, and if the incidence of death due to the coronavirus is one in 100 of those infected, well, they come across a lot of opportunities to catch the virus.

Now we know that the president wants to cut off emergency funding to the Postal Service. Is this the new Republican position on the Postal Service? Cut them off and starve them out of existence?

Congress has voted for new funding for the USPS. All funding appropriated by Congress needs to be spent. Do not allow the president to arbitrarily withhold such funding. We have been through that already with him.

Don Fish

Davenport

