The medical services provided by the Quad Cities Veterans Administration clinic, recently moved to Davenport from Bettendorf, and the VA hospital in Iowa City, have been excellent.
Both VA facilities provided professional medical diagnoses, consultation and friendliness, which have been much appreciated.
I especially offer a salute to the friendliness of both places. I asked a technician when I was in Iowa City recently if all hospital personnel attended classes on patient treatment and care. She said there were no classes on patient courtesy. But it seemed that everyone I met with had a friendly attitude toward all of their many patients. This also includes the building maintenance workers with whom I had questions about directions to such places as ENT, X-ray or eye care.
My sincere thank you to all VA personnel I have dealt with in my years of using their medical services, locally and in Iowa City.
George Seaberg
Riverdale