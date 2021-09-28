Letter: Vaccines are safe

Arguably, over 1,000 years ago inoculation (variolation) was employed against smallpox. Regardless, immunization against disease has long proven safe and effective health protection, virtually eradicating some diseases, e.g., polio/smallpox, while mitigating suffering from others. Many states require immunizations for children/adults in child care and schools, and adults in specific areas (healthcare). Children enrolled in Illinois public schools must have been vaccinated at various times during their early childhood and K-12 education against: Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, poliomyelitis, Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Haemophilius influenzae type b, Hepatitis B, Varicella, Invasive Pneumococcal disease and Meningococcal Disease.
Uninformed and/or malicious persons and politicians have spread misinformation and outright lies about coronavirus vaccines involving micro-chips, fetal tissue usage, infertility, impotency, etc. Factually, coronavirus vaccines are proven safe and effective health protections and at this writing, over 6 billion vaccine doses are in arms worldwide including 389 million doses in the U.S. and over 15 million in Illinois with minimal adverse effects.
Among many protections implemented in Illinois, coronavirus immunization is not required of students but this worldwide coronavirus is fiercely contagious and deadly. We could expect the state to soon properly list it with those diseases requiring vaccination protections.
Vaccine-hesitant and anti-vaccine persons likely were themselves immunized as children against various debilitating diseases and enjoyed those protections for many years. All should know and believe that science and worldwide experience have proven approved coronavirus vaccines to be truly safe and effective — as are those already required in Illinois. Best get vaccinated now.
William Seaver
Milan