Every year, 1.5 million children, or about half the population of Iowa, die worldwide from vaccine-preventable illness. This includes diseases like measles, polio, rotavirus, and mumps. These deaths are entirely preventable, and we have a moral obligation to stop them.
Vaccines are an affordable and effective way to avert these deaths. They have been a powerful global health tool for decades, with 25 million measles deaths prevented from 2000 to 2015 alone.
While we take availability of vaccines for granted in the United States, there are millions of children who do not have access to them. We can reach these 1 in 5 children worldwide with the continued support of vaccine programs like Gavi, the CDC and USAID.
Thankfully, Congress had approved funding for these programs in the fiscal year 2020 budget after a sizable decrease of funding in the presidential budget. However, it is important to let your member of Congress know about your position in the matter, so during World Immunization Week (April 24-30) please contact them and let your voice be heard about this important issue.
Patrick Schwartzhoff
Davenport