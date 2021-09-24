Letter: Vaccines should be a choice

The world as we know it has gotten crazier the last two to three years. The latest talk is all about the coronavirus. The first six months were all about being quarantined and staying away from everyone. We have, also been ordered to wear masks everywhere we go, which should not be ordered anywhere. Life is supposed to be about choices and our freedom. Where are our freedom and choices now? The fact that our freedom and choices have been taken away by the government and the people in charge, tells you how restricted we are now compared to 50 years ago.

What we do with our bodies should be our own choice. I do not think it is right for our "leaders" to tell us to get vaccinated or you do not work, fly on planes, eat at restaurants, go to ball games, or wherever. In March, according to KFF Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor, "32% of the world's population had already gotten the vaccine, 30% were wanting the vaccine as soon as possible, 17% were waiting to see if they wanted the vaccine, 7% only wanted the vaccine if authority required it, and 13% of the world's population definitely did not want the vaccine." If people choose to get the vaccine, that is great because they chose that. Let us not lose our freedom by letting the government tell us what to do and let us stand up for ourselves as Americans.