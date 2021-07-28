Letter: Vaccines work

Why are you not vaccinated? I am repeating some of Dr. Peter Metcalf’s words. Why are you not vaccinated? People are dying and COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, mostly by the unvaccinated. The only way to eradicate this deadly disease is for everyone who is eligible to become vaccinated. The vaccine is safe. It is much safer to get the vaccine than to contract the disease. Some claim it has not been adequately tested. Don’t believe everything you read on social media. It’s false! Listen to the CDC. Over 300 million doses have been administered in the United States alone. I would say that is a pretty good trial.

Over the centuries, vaccine programs have been incredibly successful. Smallpox has been completely eradicated. Polio, measles and mumps are rarely seen these days. Some "anti-vaxers" see attempts to get everyone vaccinated as an infringement on their personal freedom. I’m sorry, but your freedom cannot come at the expense of others. We owe it to our friends, children and neighbors to ensure that as few people as possible spread, get sick or die from this preventable disease.

I urge everyone that is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent further illness and death. It’s a known fact. You cannot vaccinate only one half of a herd or one half the population and expect to get rid of a disease.