One and a half million children die each year from vaccine-preventable diseases. Measles, a vaccine-preventable disease, is among the culprits of the death toll. A viral infection deemed serious for small children, measles was seemingly unheard of in the state of Iowa. Prior to this year, the last case was reported in 2011. Now, in 2019, there have been two reported cases. Overtaken by red rashy skin, inflamed eyes, sore throat, runny nose, we can spare ourselves of these terrible symptoms by ensuring that ourselves, our children, our friends, our family, etc., are immunized.
Measles vaccinations have dropped the number of deaths from the disease by 80%. We in the Quad Cities are lucky to have access to vaccinations, and we need to support organizations such as Gavi, which is on target to immunize 300 million children by the end of 2020, and UNICEF, which reaches almost half of the world’s children with life-saving vaccines.
Supporting these programs allows children worldwide to stay free of measles and other diseases taking their lives.
I am asking you to become your own advocate. I am asking you to call your representatives and senators and let them know you support programs such as Gavi and UNICEF. And I am asking you to vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to keep Iowa free of vaccine-preventable diseases.
Emma Morgan
Eldridge