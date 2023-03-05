I’m writing in support of the Bettendorf Schools G.O. bonds. For the past 20 years I have consistently and actively been involved with Bettendorf schools. I base my opinions on facts and have encouraged others to do the same.

The most important factor in choosing a home in any town is the quality of the public schools. Good schools increase property and re-sale values and enhance the entire community.

I won’t minimize the importance of tax rates. Bettendorf Community School District has consistently reduced the overall tax levy for the past 10 years. BCSD has invested in our community by providing updated school facilities and infrastructure. Now is a pivotal time to invest in Bettendorf Middle School. The proposed renovations solve many problems caused by 1960's construction and will result in a nearly-new building that will serve our community for decades to come.

Our current administration has placed an emphasis on long range planning. They have proven to be communicative, transparent and responsible with our tax dollars.

Every aspect of the BCSD plan was selected by a diverse committee of parents, staff and community. These plans are based on “needs”, not simply “wants.” “Needs” include primarily renovating academic spaces, but also balances improvements and expansions to fine arts and athletic spaces.

This plan comes with the promise of providing superior school facilities for every child in our community, allowing BCSD to remain competitive with other schools.

I ask you to value the education of students, trust in the district's leadership and please, vote yes.

Amy McClure Swearingen

Bettendorf