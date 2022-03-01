 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Values we admire

Letters to the editor

Thank you for the lead article Sunday on LySanias A. Broyles. The values and faith by which he lives, and has throughout his life, are the values we most admire in Americans. His story, and the way he tells it, are important for all of us to read and to understand. Black Americans, right here in Davenport, have been denied the dignity and opportunities of white Americans. While some progress has been made, Black Americans still do not enjoy the easy and full acceptance here in Davenport and the nation that we white Americans enjoy. There is still work to be done so that Sunday mornings are no longer the most segregated hours of the week.

Glenn Leach

Davenport

