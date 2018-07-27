In his recent column, Cal Thomas laments surveys showing that millennials have positive attitudes towards “socialism.” This upsets him. These millennials, he condescends, only hold these views because they have never lived in a socialist country: “A few months in Venezuela might be the perfect cure.” In the end, he says, these “pampered” kids just want a bunch of free stuff.
Why is it that when “socialism” is mentioned, conservative commentators always bring up Venezuela? Venezuela is a poverty-stricken third-world country under the thumb of a corrupt authoritarian regime. Instead, why not compare the U.S. to its peers: first-world democratic socialist countries. One holistic measure of comparison is U.N.’s annual list of the “happiest countries,” which uses a scale combining measures of income, freedom, anti-corruption, health, generosity, and social support. In 2018, eight out of the top ten countries were “socialist,” including the top four (Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland). The U.S. was 18th.
Notice that income and freedom are central to these rankings: The Finns are not living in the dirt, nor have they forfeited their freedoms. However, they have decided that they are better served by a system that tempers the individualist ethos of capitalism with the communitarian values of social support and neighborliness.
Hysterical cries of “socialism!” aside, this is not an unreasonable decision. And if young (or old) people in the US decide the same, they are not simply being “misinformed” or “spoiled,” as Thomas says. In arguing for a higher minimum wage, better public services, universal health care, or debt-free access to higher education, they are simply pursuing a vision of the nation that inspires them.
Mike Augspurger
Davenport