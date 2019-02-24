I advise the Venezuelan people to settle their own political problems. Don’t allow Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to do it for you.
They’ll come in with their war machines and destroy your beautiful cities. Take a look at what happened to Iraq, Syria and others. They look like they were hit by a tornado or an earthquake.
You have all the natural resources needed to prosper. You are only 20 to 30 years behind the U.S., China, Japan and others.
Don’t let crooks come in and rob you. Look what happened to the Aztecs and the Incas.
Only let companies like John Deere, Caterpillar, automobile builders, medical, oil drilling and mining equipment companies come in. Simon Bolivar, the George Washington of South America, wanted to unite all of Latin America. They all speak Spanish from Mexico to Argentina and Chile, except Brazil. They could become the United Countries of Latin America.
Then we won’t see some of these Central American natives travel all the way to the U.S. border and be humiliated by racists like Donald Trump and Steve King.
I remember seeing a cartoon about 20 years ago in USA Today about a family of four from Detroit crossing the Rio Grande to look for a job.
How many more new cars and trucks can we build here? Some cost $40,000? With humans beings being replaced by robots, who is going to buy them?
Remember, you who are real Christians, God knows what is going on. "From the place of his habitation he looketh upon all the inhabitants of the earth," Psalm 33:14.
Oscar Perez,
Moline