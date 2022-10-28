Letter: Verify the facts before believing ads

Here are some of the falsehoods being spread in this election year.

“Crime is at an all-time high.” No, it isn’t. According to the FBI, crime rates are much lower than they were 30 years ago.

“Candidate so-n-so wants women to have abortions right up to the moment of birth!” This is a ridiculous claim. Women do not carry a pregnancy for nine full months and then at the last minute say, “Gee, I changed my mind. Think I’ll get that abortion now.” Virtually all third-trimester abortions are due to health issues of the mother or the fetus.

“We have an open border and illegal immigrants are pouring into our country.” No, we don’t have an open border. Lots of immigrants are seeking asylum and being housed while they wait for results, but record numbers of illegal immigrants are being turned away.

“Drugs are pouring across our southern border”. Again, this is statistically untrue. Illegal drugs enter the country in a variety of ways, but drug seizures at the border indicate drugs are not, in fact, “pouring across the southern border.”

“Taxes are at an all-time high.” In truth, income taxes are at historic lows compared to 60 years ago. And if you’re a millionaire, your taxes are about one-third of what they were 60 years ago.

My suggestion is, don’t believe anything you see in campaign ads unless you can independently verify them for yourself.

Jeff Brammann

LeClaire