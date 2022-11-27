Letter: Veterans Day was bitter celebration

Like fellow veterans on Veterans Day, I have taken time to look back once more on those bygone days, good and bad, when I was in the service. But this holiday feels different because it comes just after we voted on the people who are going to be responsible for our state, our nation and the world.

President Obama says “sulking and moping are not an option” so I will avoid those, but I am bitter. Why? Because every candidate I voted for lost. I especially I lament the reelection of Senator Grassley, who has behaved so very badly recently: consorting with that destroyer of so much of what we hold dear and breaking rules for the selection of members of the Supreme Court in order to send Trump’s hand-picked candidates there. That is not the America we fought for. The candidate who was rejected, Mike Franken, was a very honorable man who had spent most of his life in the service of our country. We could have rewarded that service and also counted on him to provide guidance in the Senate based on the vast store of information he has acquired in his long and very successful career in the navy. But we did not.