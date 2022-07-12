Letter: Veteran's widow denied benefits

It has been a rule that after a veteran passes away, the widow is qualified to receive their benefits. Somehow, it is not true.

This deceased veteran's widow is being denied his survivor benefits owed to her. He's been deceased for one year, was in the military stationed in Korea, and was honorably discharged. To date, she has been denied his benefits saying she does not qualify. Why? She is a veteran's widow. He served his country. Pay her! How many other survivors are being denied?