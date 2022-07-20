Letter: Video games are violent influences

We need to revisit violent video games…

Let me be blunt: gun violence in America is way beyond epidemic. Not a day goes by that crimes against humanity are committed with guns. A recent editorial told us how the Second Amendment has been perverted to serve the interests of gun manufacturers and the NRA. Not much has been said recently about the violent video games that are still being marketed without pause.

A certain TV station briefly mentioned a new, ugly animated video game showing a young boy holding a pistol, with a “block” of young children in the background (supposedly to be the “target” of the shooter). This occurred on early morning newscast and showed poor judgement in light of the Uvalde shooting. “Addicting”, it was said to be.

Violent video games in situations where young people are not supervised as to content and amount of time spent “playing” them most certainly have a detrimental effect on the developing brains of young teenagers. (I wonder how many unsupervised hours/years the Uvalde school shooter had spent doing just that? Say a decade of constant exposure preceded his actions, and the lax enforcement of existing gun laws allowing him to purchase a weapon only meant for military and law enforcement use, and you have a tinder box that exploded taking 19 innocent children and two teachers!

Let us revisit and strictly limit or prohibit altogether the sale of such “games.”

Caryl Altemus

Moline