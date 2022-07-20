 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Video games are violent influences

Letters logo

We need to revisit violent video games…

Let me be blunt: gun violence in America is way beyond epidemic. Not a day goes by that crimes against humanity are committed with guns. A recent editorial told us how the Second Amendment has been perverted to serve the interests of gun manufacturers and the NRA. Not much has been said recently about the violent video games that are still being marketed without pause.

A certain TV station briefly mentioned a new, ugly animated video game showing a young boy holding a pistol, with a “block” of young children in the background (supposedly to be the “target” of the shooter). This occurred on early morning newscast and showed poor judgement in light of the Uvalde shooting. “Addicting”, it was said to be.

Violent video games in situations where young people are not supervised as to content and amount of time spent “playing” them most certainly have a detrimental effect on the developing brains of young teenagers. (I wonder how many unsupervised hours/years the Uvalde school shooter had spent doing just that? Say a decade of constant exposure preceded his actions, and the lax enforcement of existing gun laws allowing him to purchase a weapon only meant for military and law enforcement use, and you have a tinder box that exploded taking 19 innocent children and two teachers!

People are also reading…

Let us revisit and strictly limit or prohibit altogether the sale of such “games.”

Caryl Altemus

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Beware the doctor shortage

Letter: Beware the doctor shortage

Right now our nation has a shortage of about 20,000 doctors. Recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges estimate a shortfal…

Letter: Field of Dreams

Letter: Field of Dreams

Since $6 million has been awarded to Universal Studios by Gov. Reynolds for a Field of Dreams TV series, I've been wondering what my mom would…

Letter: Time to retire Grassley

Letter: Time to retire Grassley

As recent as 2015, Sen. Chuck Grassley wanted a Reagan-like candidate for the 2016 GOP presidential field. President Reagan’s brutal policies …

Letter: Let's finally ditch Trump

Letter: Let's finally ditch Trump

If there’s one thing that the January 6 Committee hearings have revealed is that we should all be thanking our lucky stars that Trump was no P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News