Letter: Vigilantism gone bad

I believe in the 2nd Amendment, the right to bear arms. I believe our forefathers meant this to protect our loved ones, our home and property. I don’t believe they meant for you or I to pick up our guns and head to another state. You and I are not trained in law enforcement.

Here is how vigilantism can and has gone horribly wrong:

Feb. 26, 2012: Trayvon Martin, a Black youth, was shot and killed by a vigilante who was told by police to stop following him.

Aug. 25, 2020: 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse left his state of Illinois and traveled to Wisconsin to protect private property. He shot three people and two men died. How does a 17-year-old possess an AR-15 style rifle? He is not a white supremacist, nor is he a hero.

Feb. 23, 2020: Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, and unarmed, was out for a run when he was stopped by three white men with guns. One of the men attempted to hold Ahmaud. That man had a gun; it’s time to fight or take flight. Maybe Ahmaud attempted to protect himself. Instead he was shot and killed.

Think about this: You are a white man out walking, and all of a sudden three Black dudes roll up on you and one jumps out with a gun. What are you thinking right now?