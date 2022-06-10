Letter: Violence is plaguing society

I reject the political, knee-jerk reaction as bunk that mental illness is the primary issue in need of addressing with regards to firearms regulations, mass shootings and mental illness.

Those who are mentally ill are no more or less likely to resort to harming another with a firearm than are other members of American society in general. To immediately point the finger of responsibility toward the mentally ill as the cause for mass shootings further demonstrates the social stigma towards MI’s in the United States and lays unjust blame on a small portion of the population.

Rather than focus on another’s health issues then I suggest our elected representatives examine the role of firearms in the creation of the United States and acknowledge that firearms are the root cause of the violence that is systemic in the history and formation of this country. In short, along with all the good that is capable in America we are a violent society.

We daily demonstrate our appetite for violence in the tv we watch, the movies we view, the books we read and the video games we introduce to our children. We beat our spouses, physically abuse our children and enjoy violence in sports at many levels.

So, collectively our society suffers the illness of violence in the name of capitalism, consumption, emptiness and lack of awareness. Focus on that.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

