Letter: Violence is wrong

At George Floyd's funeral, Reverend Al Sharpton said that God took "the rejected stone" (referring to Floyd) and made him "the cornerstone".

"Rejected stone" and "cornerstone" are used in Acts 4:11 to describe Jesus. Floyd's killing was wrong. Let's seek justice, but let's not worship him. He wasn't Jesus; he isn't God.

Sharpton said that all George Floyd's family wants is justice. However, when he and many protesters say, "No justice. No peace," it seems like they actually want vengeance and are calling for violence. If only Sharpton had finished the verse from Micah 6:8, "... what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" And Romans 12:19 states: "Never avenge yourselves ... for it is written, 'vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.'"

If you say "All Lives Matter," you may be vilified for missing the point of "Black Lives Matter". Black Lives Matter protesters have chanted for "dead cops" and to "fry 'em like bacon". Now the push is to "defund the police." Black people and those in poor neighborhoods would be less safe without police. Rioting, vandalism and looting all have a lasting negative impact on communities.

The destruction and violence is wrong and counterproductive. At this point even the "peaceful" demonstrations are probably not helpful. God can make something good come of this, but it does not justify evil behavior.

Doug Kalkwarf

 Bettendorf

