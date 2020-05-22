Letter: Virus an excuse to raise property taxes?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the Rock Island County administrator, our county is in a very weak financial position. Revenue from the motor fuel tax is down 48% and revenue from retail taxes is down 40%. Our county is in a fragile financial situation, and we must work to reduce spending; the reality of our current situation makes it necessary that we "live within our means."

It took the coronavirus crisis to wake up the board and perhaps force it to make some spending cuts.

All this is insane. You and I must "live within our means" all the time. My concern is that the board will use the virus crisis to increase property taxes by double digits in 2021 and again ask for a sales tax increase.

The Board has a spending problem and must:

• Reduce size of the county board to 15; approved by 72% of voters in 2012.

• Reduce wages/benefits for county executives by 10%.

• Implement Lean Six Sigma (business improvement process) to make government more effective and efficient.

• Focus on core government functions such as public safety; contract out non-core functions to private industry.