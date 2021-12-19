 Skip to main content
Letter: Vital messages

In his letter to the editor, Ken Willis of Eldridge (Dec. 14) described a recent trip to the emergency department of Genesis Medical Center on East Rusholme Street. His wife’s fall had to be frightening. We’re glad her condition was not serious.

The overcrowded emergency department and wait Mr. Willis described are unfortunately becoming more common during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency departments across the country, including those locally, are facing the challenges of long waits for care and ICU and medical patients are sometimes being held in the emergency department while waiting for bed placement. If the hospital’s beds are full, patients at times may even need to be safely transported to hospitals far from home.

Mr. Willis also shared vital messages Genesis has been sharing with the public since the beginning of the pandemic:

Get vaccinated. Do it for yourself, your family and your community. There is no question unvaccinated patients with COVID illness are putting pressure on health care staffing and resources; 86% of Genesis inpatients with COVID are unvaccinated.

Wear masks indoors. Masks are still recommended and in Illinois are required for indoor events.

Stay home when sick.

Doing these three things is the best gift the community can give themselves and us over the holidays.

Thank you Mr. Willis for sharing your experience, for your patience and for your message about the importance of vaccination.

Doug Cropper

Pleasant Valley

(Doug Cropper is president and CEO of Genesis Health System.)

