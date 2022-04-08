 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Vital to our community

Letters logo

A real mess happened at a recent Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting. A proposal was brought to declare March "Scott County Essential Workers Appreciation Month."

Supervisor Ken Croken submitted this motion beforehand for discussion, and he reached out to other representatives to get their input. During the meeting, Chairman Ken Beck proposed a completely re-written motion — substituting words he took from a North Carolina proclamation instead of accepting Croken's work.

The new motion named agricultural workers as essential workers. The original motion said that many essential workers had not received pandemic relief checks (often due to their immigration status). Both motions applauded essential workers without providing any material support whatsoever. The amended motion passed, erasing mentions of excluded workers.

The county board shot down proposals to spend pandemic relief funds on essential workers. They spent time bickering over whose words would be used instead of focusing on our county. And most embarrassingly, Supervisors Beck and John Maxwell used agricultural workers as an excuse to erase any mention of excluded workers.

People are also reading…

Many of our essential workers were excluded from government aid due to their immigration status, even as they kept working and risking their lives during the pandemic.

Pretending that these immigrant essential workers don't exist doesn't mean they aren't a vital part of our community. Any Midwesterner knows that many agricultural workers are immigrants, making this pretend division even more ridiculous. Scott County has dropped the ball, and our supervisors won’t work together. We deserve better.

Katie Styrt

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Left out

Letter: Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential wor…

Letter: Keep up the fight

Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government…

Letter: Why?

Letter: Why?

Republican leaders favor abolishing abortions. They also oppose birth control and the "morning after" pill taken by women. Since women cannot …

Letter: Immoral

Letter: Immoral

People everywhere in the world, and in the United States, are hungry. War is scarring humanity and the "beast of pandemic" is reinventing itse…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: A leader

Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pande…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: Choosing democracy

Letter: Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden's speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News