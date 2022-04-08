Letter: Vital to our community

A real mess happened at a recent Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting. A proposal was brought to declare March "Scott County Essential Workers Appreciation Month."

Supervisor Ken Croken submitted this motion beforehand for discussion, and he reached out to other representatives to get their input. During the meeting, Chairman Ken Beck proposed a completely re-written motion — substituting words he took from a North Carolina proclamation instead of accepting Croken's work.

The new motion named agricultural workers as essential workers. The original motion said that many essential workers had not received pandemic relief checks (often due to their immigration status). Both motions applauded essential workers without providing any material support whatsoever. The amended motion passed, erasing mentions of excluded workers.

The county board shot down proposals to spend pandemic relief funds on essential workers. They spent time bickering over whose words would be used instead of focusing on our county. And most embarrassingly, Supervisors Beck and John Maxwell used agricultural workers as an excuse to erase any mention of excluded workers.

Many of our essential workers were excluded from government aid due to their immigration status, even as they kept working and risking their lives during the pandemic.

Pretending that these immigrant essential workers don't exist doesn't mean they aren't a vital part of our community. Any Midwesterner knows that many agricultural workers are immigrants, making this pretend division even more ridiculous. Scott County has dropped the ball, and our supervisors won’t work together. We deserve better.

Katie Styrt

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0