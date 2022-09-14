Letter: VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta thanks supporters

VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta (VIVA) committee wants to thank the community and sponsors for their support over the past three decades. Due to recent events, we decided this year to say goodbye to a beloved fiesta that many people had come to enjoy. VIVA would not have been possible without the love and support of the thousands of volunteers and local businesses who believed the Latino community was worth celebrating. We were successful for many years due to the support of the city leaders and key departments of Moline, Bettendorf, and Davenport. We could not have been as successful without the donated support of the IBEW Local Union 145.

Over the years, thousands of volunteers spent countless hours preparing for the one-day event. For almost 30 years, VIVA has been an opportunity to showcase the Latino community's different cultures and tremendous contributions while providing college scholarships to area students. The Fiesta has raised over $300,000 in scholarship funds. In recent years, VIVA partnered with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and its scholarship program. Together, we have combined and awarded over $1,000,000 to approximately 1,240 Quad City area students supporting higher education.

Due to COVID’s recent cancelation, the few remaining members of VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta felt the time was right to say goodbye to the Fiesta as we were no longer the only game in town, BUT this is a positive thing.

Once again, thank you Quad Cities and visitors, for 29 years of memories and support.

Luis Moreno

East Moline