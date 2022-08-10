Letter: Voices from the past, lessons for today

I refer to where Horatius says: “The Romans were like brothers in the brave days of old. Now Roman is to Roman more hateful than a foe …” Does that not sound like today? It reminds me of the world into which I was born: one full of want and danger: first the Great Depression and the great drought, then World WarII: rationing and no new cars or machinery: friends and relatives far away fighting against the Nazis and Japanese. We were Democrats and most of our friends Republicans, but we were still friends and our discussions were calm and peaceful. Sugar was rationed but we went without so our neighbor's daughter could have her birthday cake. And the parties cooperated. The Republicans, in the minority, entered into a single party with the Democrats for the duration of the war. Shortly after it ended, they were rewarded with their candidate elected president. (That was Eisenhower: Contrast him with Trump.) And they accomplished this without making it difficult for Democrats to vote.