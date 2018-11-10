Veteran’s Day honors the living who once served in the armed forces.
Veteran's Day is Nov. 11. Thank a veteran for their service to our country.
If you want to offer a big thank you, the Mercer County Veteran’s Assistance office can always use additional volunteer drivers.
A volunteer driver transports Mercer County Veterans to the VA hospital in Iowa City or to the clinics in Bettendorf or Galesburg, Ill. The VA provides a van.
The volunteer decides how much they want to drive. You do not have to be a veteran to volunteer. Men or women can volunteer. You need to be in good health and have a valid driver’s license.
Your help would be greatly appreciated. If you would like more information you can call George Howard in the Mercer County Veteran’s Assistance office at 309-582-2714 or call me at 309-582-2484.
Ken Rakers
Aledo