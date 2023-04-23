Volunteer drivers needed.

Lack of transportation is often a major problem for cancer patients, when they have no transportation or are too ill to drive; family or friends may help but are not always be available.

We are looking for more volunteers in Rock Island County, Illinois, and the Scott County, Iowa, area. Time commitments vary, but drives are generally weekdays and each Road to Recovery volunteer driver decides when they drive, how often and how far.

Requirements to volunteer include a valid current driver's license, a safe driving record and proof of insurance as well as completing the application process and a brief training session.

For more information on volunteering as a Road to Recovery driver, contact the American cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345, or visit www.cancer.org/drive.

Patricia Ragan

Volunteer Road to Recovery

American Cancer Society