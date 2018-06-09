This year we held the 23rd Annual Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Tournament at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island on June 2. The tournament raises money to give $500 scholarships to students in the Quad-Cities, in honor of my late son Chad.
This year we raised $16,000 for 32 scholarships. Our total for 23 years is $212,000. I would like to thank all the good people who played, and all of the generous sponsors and volunteers. We are also thankful to the staff at Highland Springs, including Todd Winters and Pat Wille. We would like to thank Nancy Kalnins and the volunteers at the East End Club for hosting the awards banquet.
We look forward to next year, and continuing to serve the students of the Quad-Cities, and keep the memory of my son Chad alive.
Morrie Unterscheidt
Rock Island