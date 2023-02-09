Let me see if I have this straight. The Iowa governor just signed a bill allowing public school dollars to fund educational savings accounts for private school's tuition and other private educational expenses.

Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, voted in favor of this bill. Vondran, CEO of TAG Communications Inc., serves as the Davenport School District spokesman. As the spokesman of the Davenport district, it does not seem to me he has the best interest of the district in mind, voting for a bill that limits money spent on our public schools. At the very least, Rep. Vondran should have abstained on the vote.