The great economist Ludwig von Mises said, "Socialism is not in the least what it pretends to be. It is not the pioneer of a better and finer world, but the spoiler of what thousands of years of civilization have created. It does not build; it destroys. For destruction is the essence of it. It produces nothing, it only consumes what the social order based on private ownership in the means of production has created."
Today’s Democrats embrace the destruction of socialism not to improve America, but to destroy individualism, creativity, personal accountability and responsibility, the incentive for hard work, our constitutional freedoms, and the very essence of America. Socialism is not an alternative to capitalism; it is an alternative to any system under which people can live as human beings. Socialism steals your hard work, dreams, and future and distributes them to those who have done nothing to improve their lives. Success requires action and the "pursuit of happiness." We must vote against socialists at all levels: city, state, and federal, in order to keep our freedoms and humanity.
Jim Uribe
Rock Island