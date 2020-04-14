Letter: Vote against the 'status quo'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was very disappointed that moderate Democrats running against radical Democrats that tax, spend and ignore citizens all lost their primary races on March 17. I am concerned that these radical Democrats will continue to raise our property taxes and ignore the citizens of Rock Island County.

I attended the NAACP Democratic forum and the "new Democratic guys" were sincere in their desire to improve our county, listen to citizens, and even respect taxpayers. Voting for the same political bureaucrats will exacerbate the ongoing disaster created by the very people responsible for the loss of people, money, and businesses from our county. These career politicians aren't the solution — they are the problem!

I am reaching out to citizens who have had enough of this tax and spend madness. People up to the challenge of defeating career politicians that make it difficult; if not impossible for many, to care for our families, send kids to college, wipe out the value of our homes, and hinder our ability to retire with dignity.