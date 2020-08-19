Letter: Vote Biden and Greenfield

Wake up, Iowa! The "Make America Great Again" guy in the White House has a long list of accomplishments. He has to date lied over 20,000 times including misinformation about COVID-19 and treatments. Berated, insulted, bullied, and falsely accused almost everyone except Putin. Alienated allies. Undermined confidence in our elections, Justice Department, intelligence agencies, and FBI. Started trade wars harming the farm economy. Sent storm troopers to arrest protesters. Filed lawsuit in Supreme Court to abolish health care (during a pandemic). Pitted citizens against each other. Pardoned his buddies even when they confessed. Failed to say one negative thing about Putin even when told Russia put a bounty on American soldiers. Russian interference with our elections? Again? Nothing.

Yet Gov. Reynolds and both Sens. Ernst and Grassley continue to carry water for him. Rarely, if ever, is any criticism of his egregious behavior uttered, and they continue to fall in line with Mr. Trump and Senate Leader McConnell.