Letter: Vote Biden and Greenfield

Wake up, Iowa! The "Make America Great Again" guy in the White House has a long list of accomplishments. He has to date lied over 20,000 times including misinformation about COVID-19 and treatments. Berated, insulted, bullied, and falsely accused almost everyone except Putin. Alienated allies. Undermined confidence in our elections, Justice Department, intelligence agencies, and FBI. Started trade wars harming the farm economy. Sent storm troopers to arrest protesters. Filed lawsuit in Supreme Court to abolish health care (during a pandemic). Pitted citizens against each other. Pardoned his buddies even when they confessed. Failed to say one negative thing about Putin even when told Russia put a bounty on American soldiers. Russian interference with our elections? Again? Nothing.
Yet Gov. Reynolds and both Sens. Ernst and Grassley continue to carry water for him. Rarely, if ever, is any criticism of his egregious behavior uttered, and they continue to fall in line with Mr. Trump and Senate Leader McConnell.
Now Ernst thinks it would be a good idea for Trump to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from Iowa. Really? Of all the legislation passed in the House and languishing on McConnell's desk that could be discussed in the do-nothing Senate, this is what she's pushing for? It's time to vote for someone who will get back to serving the people instead of themselves. Get rid of the corruption.
Trump pledged to drain the swamp. He just wanted his own swamp. Vote for Greenfield and Biden to regain some moral backbone.
Cecil Chapman
Davenport
