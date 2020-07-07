Letter: Vote Biden

Since an increasing majority of citizens recognize the incompetence and lack of basic decency of Donald Trump the main question now is, What next?

We should want a proven leader who has vast successful experience at the top levels of government. S/he would be known for honesty, service to others and knowledge of this world, its problems and opportunities. Proven love for country by actions and not self praise is fundamental.

It is evident the next president should be Joe Biden who has been in the public eye since first elected to the Senate at age 29.

Family man Joe is a person of integrity with a reputation for intelligence, caring, listening and genuine love of this Country. His ability to work with political opponents has been often noted by many in the Republican Party.

Few senators have attained Joe’s insights and understanding of foreign affairs gained by dealing on a first name basis with the leaders of all countries, even those considered our enemies. Perhaps the high point of the Senate Foreign Relations committee was when Joe and GOP Sen. Richard Lugar alternated as chair and ranking member of that group.