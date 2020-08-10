Letter: Vote blue

In reference to the letter from Don Moeller, I couldn't agree more. At this point, if you are still a supporter of President Trump and his enablers, you're standing for absolutely nothing but divisiveness and racism for our beloved country. There are no moral, ethical, humane, constitutional, or redeeming values to this administration.

America has never seen such corruption, nepotism, fascism and prejudice against people of color as in the Republican Party of today. Once again, it will take a Democrat in office to clean up the mess Trump and his cronies have put this country in, just like we did after the failures of the right's past administrations. Please vote like your life depends on it because it does. Vote blue.