Letter: Vote Bohannan

Maybe you can fool some of the people all the time. In her recent letter, Linda Greenlee believes Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks when she blamed President Biden for high gas prices and inflation. What nonsense.

Corporate greed, higher demand coming on the heels of the pandemic, and Putin's invasion of Ukraine have put a strain on the supply chain.

Miller-Meeks certainly knows better, but has been less than honest to her constituents- Linda Greenlee is proof of that.

There has been a lot of good legislation passed that would benefit Iowans, but Miller-Meeks voted against those bills. These include the American Rescue Plan, Build Back Better, the Invest in America Act, and an increase in the minimum wage. Of course she voted "No" on the For the People Act, which expands voting rights.

Most recently Miller-Meeks falsely blamed President Biden for the baby formula shortage. She then had the nerve to vote against the emergency funding bill to resupply the shortage brought on by contamination at the factory that makes the baby formula.

It's a good thing for us that we can vote for someone in November that will work to solve our problems- Christina Bohannan.

Don Paulson

Letts, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0