Letter: Vote Brooks

My name is Amelia Rursch, senior at Rockridge High School. I am also a part of Thurgood Brooks’ campaign team for State Representative of District 72. I am writing you of the upcoming primary election on June 28. I heard of Thurgood because other high schoolers, who didn’t usually talk politics, were talking about a politician. I knew I had to get involved. When Thurgood asked me to join the team, he took a huge chance on me, gave me respect and responsibility that most adults would never give a 16 year old girl. Now, six months later, I have grown an astronomical amount working with this team. But the growth is bigger than my own, along with his campaign team, Thurgood has a high school campaign team of almost 30 students from the area who learn from Thurgood daily to engage in our communities. Thurgood got us out to vote, and that alone is pushing the status quo. When your vote is your voice, it is important we encourage our youth to vote. It is important we encourage people of color to vote. It is important we encourage the LGBTQ+ community to vote. We all need to vote. So that is why I am asking for your help, to spread the word about this Primary Election on June 28, let people know their vote does matter and tell them how important primaries are. Let’s break the status quo; let’s get out the vote.