Letter: Vote Brooks

I have held firm, for many years, in my belief, that there are no good politicians. In the age of complete and debilitating commercial marketing, everyone is attempting to sell you something. Whether it be the hot new product you just must have, or a different color phone case because sunflower yellow is just so last season, no matter where you turn, there is always an advertisement.

Before I began working on Thurgood’s youth campaign team, where most of our efforts are focused on getting young people to the polls, I believed something similar about the management of his candidacy. I did not grow up knowing Thurgood. I was without the memories of his activity in our community, and how deeply he cares for those around him. My partner, the wonderful Eliza Alemán, led me to a meeting of his several months ago and I’ve been helping however I can since then.

Thurgood is a conversationalist, a nurturer, an advocate — among so much else. In the time since joining his campaign, I have watched him lift up the young voices of District 72, show up and show out for the oppressed and exploited of our community, and turn over stones others purposefully choose not to. He is not a politician, he does not make attempts to sell us something; instead, he loves—immensely. And that drives his campaign: a love for the people here. Think not of Thurgood as a politician, but as a friend.

Charly Heber-Spates

Rock Island

