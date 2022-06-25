 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Brooks

Letters logo

I have already cast my vote for Thurgood Brooks during early voting and you should too. Thurgood wants to and will help us #buildtogether. Unions are an especially important economic aspect of life in the Midwest. I was present as Thurgood rallied school leaders and other elected officials to begin conversations, and more importantly, actions to provide opportunities for students to have better access to the trades in our schools that involve union leadership and representation. He has even gone a step further to work toward universal healthcare for unions. Some leaders listen to be heard, while great leaders listen to problem solve. Thurgood Brooks is a problem solver. As I look around the Illinois Quad-City region, growth and sustainability are important. Thurgood will honor the work of the past and #buildtogether for our future. Under his leadership, we will have a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant district if you vote for Thurgood Brooks. Thurgood has a way of bringing the community together. He cares about our youth, who are the future. He represents our communities and our interests as Illinois Quad Citizens. Undoubtedly, he will get the job done. On June 28, 2022, vote for the best candidate, and vote for Thurgood Brooks for representative in the General Assembly of the 72nd District. You will not be disappointed.

People are also reading…

Tia Edwards

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Marx missed the mark

Letter: Marx missed the mark

According to columnist John Marx, "No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-y…

Letter: Trump's face

Letter: Trump's face

"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News