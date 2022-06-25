Letter: Vote Brooks

I have already cast my vote for Thurgood Brooks during early voting and you should too. Thurgood wants to and will help us #buildtogether. Unions are an especially important economic aspect of life in the Midwest. I was present as Thurgood rallied school leaders and other elected officials to begin conversations, and more importantly, actions to provide opportunities for students to have better access to the trades in our schools that involve union leadership and representation. He has even gone a step further to work toward universal healthcare for unions. Some leaders listen to be heard, while great leaders listen to problem solve. Thurgood Brooks is a problem solver. As I look around the Illinois Quad-City region, growth and sustainability are important. Thurgood will honor the work of the past and #buildtogether for our future. Under his leadership, we will have a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant district if you vote for Thurgood Brooks. Thurgood has a way of bringing the community together. He cares about our youth, who are the future. He represents our communities and our interests as Illinois Quad Citizens. Undoubtedly, he will get the job done. On June 28, 2022, vote for the best candidate, and vote for Thurgood Brooks for representative in the General Assembly of the 72nd District. You will not be disappointed.