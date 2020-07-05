Letter: Vote Bustos for Congress

Working as a public school educator, I’ve experienced the impact of how politicians have made my journey in the classroom sometimes helpful and sometimes frustrating.

In the current race for the Illinois 17th Congressional District between Rep. Cheri Bustos and Esther King, I have discovered several red flags about King that concern me. In my 45 years teaching in QC schools, why have I never heard of King? According to her website, she recently relocated to the area to practice law in East Moline. How well does she really know our community if she has only recently moved here? One could fairly ask if she only moved here to run for office.

King is heavily funded by five members of the DeVos family (Betsy DeVos is the Secretary of Education), a family with a history of supporting extreme positions on education including paying for private schools with public money. The Devos family has donated a combined $16,800 to King’s campaign. With a family fortune worth $5.6 billion, they appear to be trying to purchase a congressional seat and another vote for their extremist agenda.

I don’t want to see a stranger to our district, heavily funded by an out-of-state, extremist, billionaire family, take our seat in Congress. I don’t know Esther King and I don’t think she knows enough about our community to represent us.