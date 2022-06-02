 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Carlin

Sen. Grassley’s tagline is: “The Senator we need, is the Senator we’ve got.” We the People know our country is headed in the wrong direction, and the truth is: The Senator we have, is the Senator who got us here.

Chuck Grassley has voted with Biden’s agenda 54% of the time and received an F rating from the Conservative Review. He voted for a massive $1.5 trillion dollar spending bill at a time when gas, groceries, and healthcare have skyrocketed. He vowed not to repeal ObamaCare, even though the cost of health insurance has now doubled for working Americans. He caved to Democrat priorities and voted for a massive government spending bill that excluded crucial needs like border funding. It’s time to elect new leadership that will fight for the America we want. Jim Carlin is a conservative, a freedom fighter who knows how to get things done, and he has the legislative track record to back it up. Iowans have a choice on June 7. You can learn more about Carlin’s policy stances on his website, Carlinforussenate.com.

Stacey Insisiengmay

Davenport

