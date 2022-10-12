Letter: Vote Democrat, or else

Vote Democratic or be consumed by dragons, which is about the only dire fate most of the letters to the editor I’ve read of late haven’t promised should people not vote Democratic this year.

I enjoy election time when the left-leaning and most Democrats realize they need to get votes from the very people they’ve described with words ending in "-ist’ or "-phobe" most of the rest of the time. It must be humiliating to have that realization.

Honestly, most of the Democratic tactics and letters I’ve seen sound like the description of an abusive relationship:

‘You people are racists, bigots, and homophobes! Please vote Democrat. We care.’

‘You’re worthless, lazy, and mess up everything you do! Why don’t you love me?’

Sounds about the same to me.

I now know why gun control is popular among the left and many Democrats. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard from a bunch who are so adept at shooting themselves in their collective foot.

Here’s what I see happening in five weeks: I see people voting Republican and winning seats in Congress despite polling that indicated a big Democratic surge. The Democratic Party will be confused and wondering what happened, much like in 2016. They will consult their strategists, who will give them the same advice they gave the Party then (get in touch with real people and real issues), which will again be ignored in favor of calling people "-ists." It’s easier and doesn’t require trying to fix anything.

John Crist

Rock Island