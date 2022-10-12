 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Democrat, or else

Letters logo

Vote Democratic or be consumed by dragons, which is about the only dire fate most of the letters to the editor I’ve read of late haven’t promised should people not vote Democratic this year.

I enjoy election time when the left-leaning and most Democrats realize they need to get votes from the very people they’ve described with words ending in "-ist’ or "-phobe" most of the rest of the time. It must be humiliating to have that realization.

Honestly, most of the Democratic tactics and letters I’ve seen sound like the description of an abusive relationship:

‘You people are racists, bigots, and homophobes! Please vote Democrat. We care.’

‘You’re worthless, lazy, and mess up everything you do! Why don’t you love me?’

Sounds about the same to me.

People are also reading…

I now know why gun control is popular among the left and many Democrats. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard from a bunch who are so adept at shooting themselves in their collective foot.

Here’s what I see happening in five weeks: I see people voting Republican and winning seats in Congress despite polling that indicated a big Democratic surge. The Democratic Party will be confused and wondering what happened, much like in 2016. They will consult their strategists, who will give them the same advice they gave the Party then (get in touch with real people and real issues), which will again be ignored in favor of calling people "-ists." It’s easier and doesn’t require trying to fix anything.

John Crist

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't smoke

Letter: Don't smoke

Let me be frank. I totally agree with Gary Francque’s letter regarding the cannabis dispensary in Moline. “Dope dealing” in Moline; it was cal…

Letter: The foggy middle

Letter: The foggy middle

I've been intrigued by the recent push saying, "life begins at fertilization" and the fertilized ovum is a "person."

Letter: Biden is doing a poor job

Letter: Biden is doing a poor job

Only the most radical left-wing Democrat would say that President Biden is doing a good job. Average Americans think just the opposite is true…

Letter: Turn off Fox

Letter: Turn off Fox

Recently I decided to watch FOX News for one week, to understand what their message was to the American people. After listening for several da…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News