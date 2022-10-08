 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Democrat to protect rights

Twenty years ago, (Sept. 25, 2002), Bill Tubbs, editor of the North Scott Press, published an editorial bemoaning the fact that his daughter was not welcome in Iowa. She wasn’t a criminal. She was gay. She chose to move to a state where being gay was neither forbidden nor hidden. The law that exiled Aimee was repealed 10 years after her departure.

Radical Republicans, now that they have successfully limited women’s medical autonomy, are “looking at” same-sex marriage.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion on the abortion ruling that the court should also reconsider the 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage. The Respect for Marriage Act was passed by the U.S. Congress on July 19, 2022. It is heartening to know that Hinson (R-IA) and Miller-Meeks(R-IA) voted with Axne (D-IA) for the act; however, 157 Republican Congressmen voted against the bill. Interestingly, this bill also supports interracial marriage, just in case? The U.S. Senate, at this writing, has not voted on S.4556.

While there is reason to fear another loss of freedom at the hands of the radical right, there is also hope. That hope depends on you, dear reader, and how you vote on November 8. A vote for a Democrat will be a vote for equality for all. A vote for Republicans, however well-intentioned, means a vote that will be ruled by an America that is the antithesis of our forefathers’ dream of freedom for all.

Dianne Prichard

DeWitt

