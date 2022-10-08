Letter: Vote Democrat to save democracy

No word yet. Nope, still nothing. None of Iowa's Republican leaders has condemned the don of Mar-A-Lago for overt support of QAnon and all its conspiracy theories. Behavior that is egregious, often illegal, and arguably treasonous has been ignored and tacitly supported by the likes of Grassley, Ernst, Miller-Meeks, and Reynolds. Even the theft of classified documents has not been sufficient for them to reject this corrupt and dangerous man.

The Republican party's drift toward full-blown fascism has transformed its ideology into an empty vessel uninterested in governing, only gaining and maintaining power. It no longer has a platform of ideas other than allegiance to one man. No plans, other than a rejection of any legislation proposed by Democrats.

If you prefer an authoritarian government (like Russia, which seems to be going well) the Republican party is your choice. Fascism will be your savior, although it didn't work out too well for Mussolinni.

If you prefer democracy (as messy as it can be), I urge you to vote for Democrats.

Michael Franken has broad experience working with administrations of both parties and will be an advocated for all of us. Contrast with Mr. Grassley who always finds reason to object on the big issues (i.e. two impeachments and investigation of the January 6 insurrection).

Christina Bohannon will bring constructive ideas to the table while Miller-Meeks will "work hard" despite evidence to the contrary.

Reynolds is, well, Reynolds. I'm sure she could find another line of work. Perhaps as a campaign manager for DeSantis.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport