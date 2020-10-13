Letter: Vote Democratic down the ballot

As horrific as the last week of September and beginning of October was, perhaps it will be the week in which we, as a nation, pivot toward our redemption with heightened determination. In our present state – a pandemic, a faltering economy that continues to broaden wealth inequality, Trump’s continued attacks on American institutions, racial protests for equal justice and fairness of opportunity, rise of hate groups, hyper-partisan state and federal governments, assault on truth and science, and loss of our leadership role in the world — we have no other recourse. We are angry. We are exhausted. Prayer alone will not bring us back from this self-inflicted abyss.

For the past decade the Republican Party has engaged in practices to solidify absolute and complete political power. With control of state executive and legislative branches they used false statements to pass laws to suppress voting, block workers from organizing, appoint partisan judges, and gerrymander congressional districts. Their economic policies have ruined the middle class and pushed the poor further into poverty. As violent weather causes billions of dollars and loss of life and livelihoods, Republicans refuse to address climate change. They have no plans to make health care comprehensive and affordable. They support a president who has brought our nation to her knees.