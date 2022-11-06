Letter: Vote Democratic

I write to ask readers to vote for the best candidates if they haven’t yet voted. Democratic Governor Pritzker cannot be beat as a caring, fair, and generous leader who has helped all the people of Illinois enormously since coming to office.

Other Democrats looking out for all the people include experienced and wise legislator Rep. Mike Halpin running for Illinois State Senator and local, affable and intelligent Eric Sorenson for U.S. Representative. Eric is up against a face brand-new-to-this area with little past job experience and minimal people skills to show. Eric will be a plus in Washington looking out for us and our world climate.

Gregg Johnson running for IL State Rep has been a solid union member and generous friend to the working people, walking with many different unions as members struggled for better working conditions and decent wages.

These Democratic candidates are just a few of the qualified candidates that want to serve you. There are many more you can vote for! Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Senator seeking re-election is one! Consider yourselves lucky. Pass on the word to friends and relatives to Vote Democratic!

Rita Coyne

Moline