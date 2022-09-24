Letter: Vote Democrats for progress

Americans want better wages that Democrats are fighting for. We support universal healthcare, Social Security and Medicare, which is under attack by Republicans. We need a price cap on insulin. We want commonsense gun safety laws. Climate change is real. We need strong labor unions and collective bargaining, once again.

A strong democracy and codifying Roe v. Wade are premiere issues in the midterm election.

Iowa Republicans — Grassley, Miller-Meeks, Hinson don’t support any of this. Why send them back to Washington?

Let’s remember, the middle class built this country.

Yet, inequality shrunk the middle class. Over the last 50 years our incomes hardly moved.

President Ronald Reagan, in 1981, who Iowa Republicans still admire, imposed brutal policies that permanently gutted the middle class: lowering taxes for the wealthy from 70% to 28% shifted the tax burden down.

Reagan decisively destroyed organized labor when he fired 3,000 striking PATCO Union members after he sought and received their endorsement. Hinson and Miller-Meeks voted against the PRO Act (HR 842) making it easier for workers to join unions. Senate Republicans oppose it.

Reagan canceled tax deductions for credit card and car loan interest.

Reagan taxed Social Security solely to finance budget deficits. He favored privatization, similarly Grassley, Miller-Meeks, Hinson.

Ultimately, Reagan shipped American jobs to an emerging China that devastated our manufacturing base, a cruel policy that Grassley supported repeatedly. Grassley voted against: “Bring Jobs Home Act” in 2012. (AFL-CIO, 7/19/12, S. 3364)

Support the middle class on November 8th: U.S. Senate candidate, Admiral Mike Franken, and House candidates: Christina Bohannan (IA-01), Liz Mathis (IA-02).

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City