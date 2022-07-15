 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Dems to combat climate change

The Supreme Court acts like it has been engineered by Republicans to promote climate change over our future health and safety. In the recent West Virginia case it ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency couldn’t regulate climate-altering greenhouse gasses (carbon dioxide, methane, etc.) under the Nixon era’s Clean Air Act without detailed congressional authorization of an unclear nature. In particular, the EPA cannot push electrical generation into clean, renewable energy. But the Court gave a nearly opposite ruling in 2007 since this Act does contain language telling the EPA to regulate emissions it finds harmful in addition to those specifically mentioned in the Act. The 2007 Court told the EPA to determine if those greenhouse gasses were harmful and, if so, regulate them. The EPA didn’t act until Obama took office, but in 2009 it issued its endangerment finding and started working on protective regulations. That included Obama’s Clean Power Plan which Trump later canceled. Biden has been working to revive it, but the Court has now stepped in to tell him to stop unless Congress passes some far more detailed instructions. Congress is that big paralyzed club in Washington that seldom moves since half the members push one way and half the other. With a few more Democrats, we could again push toward renewable energy and away from dangerous climate change.

Thomas C. Gibbons

Clinton

