 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Deppe

Letters logo

Jeff Deppe has been a conscientious and thoughtful county board member and a representative and defender of workers' rights as a field representative for Local 309. I have worked in the field laboring with him back in the day and also served on the county board with him. While we didn't always agree on issues, I knew that he had taken the time and studied the issue at hand. As a current Moline alderman, I have always been able to reach out and get information on Labor issues. As a state rep, he will be accessible and responsible for your concerns! Please join me and vote Deppe on June 28!

Pat O'Brien

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Marx missed the mark

Letter: Marx missed the mark

According to columnist John Marx, "No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-y…

Letter: Taught to kill

Letter: Taught to kill

I've read the reports. Watched in horror as a young man entered a school, using an AR-15 rifle, designed for use in war, and began shooting! A…

Letter: Trump's face

Letter: Trump's face

"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck

Letter: Thanks, Times

Letter: Thanks, Times

I would like everybody to know that the Quad-City Times is the best newspaper in our area! Not only are the stories well written, but everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News