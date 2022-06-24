Letter: Vote Deppe

Jeff Deppe has been a conscientious and thoughtful county board member and a representative and defender of workers' rights as a field representative for Local 309. I have worked in the field laboring with him back in the day and also served on the county board with him. While we didn't always agree on issues, I knew that he had taken the time and studied the issue at hand. As a current Moline alderman, I have always been able to reach out and get information on Labor issues. As a state rep, he will be accessible and responsible for your concerns! Please join me and vote Deppe on June 28!