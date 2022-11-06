Letter: Vote Figaro for Senate District 47

I strongly disagree with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which reversed a half century of federal abortion protection, because physicians must practice evidence-based medicine. Pregnancy is dangerous, with a maternal mortality rate 14 times higher than abortion. Laws that force patients to take medical risk against their will are immoral.

Dobbs is particularly egregious because the U.S. suffers the highest maternal mortality rate among high-income countries. Black and brown women die at 2-3 times the rate of their white counterparts in the U.S. Legislators concerned about their citizens’ health must work to correct these inequities.

Many complications can arise during pregnancy which challenge even the most experienced obstetrician. Elected politicians, uneducated in women’s health, should not regulate Iowans’ reproductive choices. Governmental interference in this health decision is unconscionable.

Physicians take the Hippocratic Oath that says “First, do no harm." Our patients are women seeking medical care, who have the right to choose the safest future for themselves. Our patients are not pre-viable embryos or fetuses. Most abortions (59%) are obtained by women who have already had at least one previous birth. This requires that we provide unbiased counseling and access to abortion, should that be a woman’s choice. They alone get to choose.

We must uphold our sacred oath to protect our patients’ health and encourage people to vote for leaders who value women’s rights in Iowa. As a fellow physician and reproductive health advocate, I endorse Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro for Senate District 47.

Carolyn K. Martin, M.D.

Bettendorf