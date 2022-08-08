Letter: Vote Figaro

Those who know Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro describe a great mom, faithful friend, trusted advisor, community leader, and certainly an outstanding physician and patient advocate

Today, I'd like to share with readers why I know she'll be an outstanding advocate for all Iowans when elected state senator.

I met Dr. Figaro at a “meet and greet” shortly after her candidacy was announced. A lively discussion was already in progress but she encouraged me to join, and said she “valued my ideas.”

I quickly learned she values everyone’s ideas.

She listened intently to each person’s questions, made notes, then responded accordingly before proceeding to the next inquiry.

The conversation remained positive throughout as she redirected negative comments with statements like “Tell me how we can work together to improve the situation.”

I asked if she considers “reaching across the aisle” important when making decisions that affect Iowans. Her response impressed everyone.

“Could physicians solve complex medical problems by collaborating only with those possessing the same knowledge and beliefs as our own?” She assured us “political affiliations" were never a concern while she and peers in the American Medical Association advocated in Washington for lower insulin costs. Then she added, “Our patients aren’t concerned either.”

We voters want a state senator who’ll listen to and advocate for all Iowans.

I know Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro will be that champion!

Carole Ennis

Davenport