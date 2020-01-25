Letter: Vote for a real trial

Weeks ago I asked U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst whether she had decided how she would vote on President Trump's impeachment.

That simple question needed only a straight-forward, Midwestern answer: Yes or no. In addition, she might have explained, like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, that as a prospective juror she was keeping an open mind. But she refused to do so.

Now Ernst has sworn an oath to "do impartial justice" in that trial. However, such impartiality requires an open mind. Her earlier refusal to pledge an open mind is evidence that she has sworn in bad faith. That action, chosen freely, speaks louder than the oath finally coerced from her lips by the impeachment proceeding.

She can rebut that evidence by voting for an open trial that includes both the documents and the sworn testimony of witnesses, both of which Trump has blocked. First-hand witness to Trump's abuse of office to coerce Ukraine into assisting his re-election could theoretically exonerate Trump.

Regardless, the truth would be known. Does Ernst fear that truth, or Majority Leader McConnell, who long ago seized her spine and conscience? Is it easier to mouth an oath and vote as instructed?

Iowans should demand that she vote for a real, open trial. I do dare her.